NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for Private Sector Workers

(CNBC) — New York City is imposing a vaccine mandate for all private sector employers as a preemptive measure to fight a surge of Covid cases this winter, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The mandate covers 184,000 businesses and will go into effect on Dec. 27, and it doesn’t give unvaccinated employees the option to get tested regularly, de Blasio said. They must have at least one dose by that date. The policy applies to in-person employees who are in a workplace with other co-workers, de Blasio said during a news conference Monday.

The city will publish guidelines on Dec. 15 to provide more information on implementation and enforcement, de Blasio said. The outgoing mayor said he has spoken with Mayor-elect Eric Adams about the policy.

