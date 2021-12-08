Newsom Says California To Become ‘Sanctuary’ for Women Seeking to Murder Unborn, if Roe Overturned

(Forbes) — Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said California will become a “sanctuary” for women from other states seeking abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a group of abortion providers and advocacy organizations rolled out 45 recommendations for the state to boost support for out-of-state patients.

Key Facts

Timed with the announcement, the California Future of Abortion Council released a list of suggestions for California to adopt, including increasing funding to help patients pay for transportation, lodging, child care and food and reducing the cost of getting an abortion.

Newsom told the Associated Press that California’s upcoming budget proposal will reflect some of the group’s suggestions.

California’s Medicaid covers abortions for some low-income patients.

