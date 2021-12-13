RNC Announces ‘Pride Coalition,’ Partnership With Log Cabin Republicans Ahead of Midterms

YouTube screen capture / NBC News

(Fox News) — The Republican National Committee announced its first ever “RNC Pride Coalition” over the weekend, partnering with the Log Cabin Republicans to invest and mobilize [so-called] LGBTQ communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The announcement came during the Log Cabin Republicans’ “Spirit of Lincoln Gala,” which took place Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and attracted a high-profile group of attendees, including former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, who was the event’s guest of honor, and other prominent Republicans, including former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was given the “Majority Maker” award, said the RNC is “committed” to working with the Log Cabin Republicans — the country’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBTQ conservatives and allies — calling the organization “a partner to fight for our country’s future.”

