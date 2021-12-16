FDA Lets Patients Receive Abortion Pill By Mail After 21-Year Ban

(Forbes) ⁠— The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it will permanently end a ban on sending an abortion-inducing medication by mail, making it easier for patients to receive the drug without visiting a clinic.

When mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000, the agency made the medication available only to patients who could pick it up in person, ostensibly due to safety concerns.

However, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden Administration temporarily suspended the requirement for in-person pickup.

