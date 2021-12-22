Haiti Missionaries Describe Daring Escape to Evade Kidnappers

(BBC) – Twelve missionaries who were abducted in Haiti managed to get away on their own, their organization has said.
The group escaped their captors at night and used the stars for navigation to trek through dense bush for hours, a spokesman said.
Christian Aid Ministries announced the group were finally free last week, after being held captive since October.
The gang that seized them had demanded a ransom of $1m (£740,000) per hostage. It is not clear if any money was paid.
In total, 17 missionaries and their families were abducted, after they had visited an orphanage in the town of Ganthier, east of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Five others had already been released.