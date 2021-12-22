Implanted Microchip in Hand May Be Used to Verify COVID-19 Vax Status

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (TND) — Microchip technology invented by Swedish startup company “Epicenter” is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport under a person’s skin, according to a viral video.





“Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified,” says the caption of the video by South China Morning Post. Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

“Imagine showing your COVID-19 passport with just a flash of your arm,” the video says at its beginning, showing a person holding out their arm and scanning it with a mobile phone.

