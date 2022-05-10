The Gospel v. supernatural evil in Vietnam

(Christian Aid Mission) — In a country where one tribe walks on burning coals to demonstrate the power of supernatural evil, two women at a church asked a visiting leader of a ministry based in Vietnam to pray for their deliverance from demonic attacks.

When they lay in bed at night, they said, they suffered deep dread as they felt the devil’s power – a sensation of cold going from their feet to their heads, cold sweats and uncontrollable shaking.

“Please pray for us,” one of the women said. “We don’t know what this is.”

Continue reading this story >>