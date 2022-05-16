Murder of Christian student over alleged blasphemy against Islam triggers protests, curfew

ABUJA, NIGERIA (Voice of America) — Authorities in Nigeria’s Sokoto state are enforcing a 24-hour curfew, imposed Saturday to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of college student Deborah Yakubu. Yakubu was beaten and burned by fellow students Thursday for alleged blasphemous comments about the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in a WhatsApp group.
The curfew imposed by state authorities held firm Sunday. Major streets in Sokoto state were calm and deserted. Churches and businesses were also closed.
Police and military patrols were on the streets to enforce the curfew.
