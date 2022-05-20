Eritrean Christians mark 20 years of church closures

(Release International) — Christians in Eritrea mark 20 years of state persecution this month.

The East African dictatorship shut down most of its churches in May 2002, outlawing every religion except Sunni Islam, Eritrean Orthodox, Roman Catholicism and the Lutheran Church.

And today, 20 years later, the persecution continues. Release International is calling for full religious freedom in the country, which has been described as the North Korea of Africa.

“Eritrea is like a giant prison,” says Release partner Dr. Berhane Asmelash. “The country is filled with jails. It is like North Korea.”

