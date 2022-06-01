5 Ukrainian Christians who cared for others during Mariupol attack remembered for courageous service

(Release International) — Five Ukrainian Christians who were caring for hundreds sheltering in a church basement until they were killed in the fighting have been remembered by residents of Mariupol in Ukraine.

Partners of Release International broke the news of their story.

Days before their deaths, the Christians rescued a man trapped inside a burning building while the city was under attack and led him to the Lord.

The believers were gathering food and medicine for the 200 or so people who had to take shelter for weeks in the basement of Central Baptist Church in Mariupol.

