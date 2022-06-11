Indian Christian couple arrested on charges of ‘forcing’ tribal people to convert

(Barnabas Aid) — A Christian couple was arrested in the Indian state of Karnataka on May 17 after allegations of illegally [“forcing”] conversions to Christianity.

Pastor V. Kuriyachan, 62, and his wife Selenamma, 57, were accused of forcing more than 1,000 tribal people in Kadoga district to convert.

The arrests took place the same day that state governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot gave his assent to an ordinance banning religious conversions gained through force, fraud or allurement.

