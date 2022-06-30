High school football coach scores big win at Supreme Court over post-game prayer

(Fox News)— The Supreme Court handed a big win to a former Washington high school football coach who lost his job over reciting a prayer on the 50-yard line after games.
At issue was whether a public school employee praying alone but in view of students was engaging in unprotected “government speech,” and if it is not government speech, does it still pose a problem under the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause?
The Supreme Court ruled Monday in a 6-3 decision that the answer to both questions is no.
