Christians in India demand action over delayed church reconstruction

By on

Photo Credit: FancyCrave/Pexels

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Approximately 12,000 Christians participated in protests across the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on June 18, demanding that the state government acts swiftly to resolve an ongoing dispute regarding the reconstruction of a church.

The rallies were organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Forum (ACF) and protesters demonstrated in front of the District Commissioner’s offices in at least six districts across the state.

The church in question lies in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a region dominated by the Buddhist Monpa community. In September 2020, the reconstruction of the church was stopped by two local Buddhist groups who claimed that the structure was illegal. The pastor of the church, Joseph Singhi, was subsequently arrested on grounds of illegal construction and later released on bail.

