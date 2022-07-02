Prayer helps transform a killer and a town in Kenya

(Christian Aid Mission) — Church members and community leaders had gathered for prayer following a series of murders in their town in western Kenya when a young man burst in and confessed to raping and killing six young women.
The gathering was part of a three-day prayer event called in response to violence against young women and children.
“As the prayer was going on, this 29-year-old man ran into the meeting and started confessing all the past killings of the six girls that he had killed in the maize plantations,” said the native ministry leader who organized the event. “This man was so confused and possessed by demons, and as we prayed for him, he cried and groaned in pain.”
