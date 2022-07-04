Detained Chinese house church pastor awaits trial

(Church in Chains) — Geng Zejun, a house church pastor from Ningxia Autonomous Region in northern China, is due to go on trial on July 13. He has been detained since January 25 on a charge of “organizing illegal gatherings.”

Geng Zejun was first arrested on Sunday, December 5, 2021 when police raided The Church of the Rock (also known as Pansi house church) as it was meeting together. The Church of the Rock is known for its reformed theology and has consistently refused to join the government-approved Three Self Patriotic Movement Church. Government-approved churches must adhere to China’s increasingly strict religious regulations.

While older Christians present were asked to write down personal information and leave, police took six Christians to the police station for interrogation.

