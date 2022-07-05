Syrian refugee widow learns to overcome affliction

(Christian Aid Mission) — Neighbors who came to help a 48-year-old refugee widow from Syria thought she was 70.
The mother of seven children, Ranim* showed the signs of affliction from the suffering she’d endured before and after arriving in Jordan. Islamic State (ISIS) invaders in Syria had seized her oldest son and, fearing they might take her other children, she and her husband fled to Jordan in 2013.
“I was so afraid that their fate would be like their big brother – of whom we know nothing, whether he is alive or dead,” Ranim said.
