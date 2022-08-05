Nepali Pastor Keshav Acharya sentenced to year in prison

(Church in Chains) — On July 13, Jumla High Court sentenced Pastor Keshav Raj Acharya of Pokhara city’s Abundant Harvest Church to one year in prison and a fine for proselytizing.
The pastor was first detained in March 2020 on a charge of spreading misinformation about Covid-19. He was released on bail the following month but was re-arrested the same day and charged with “outraging religious feelings” and “attempting to convert” under Nepal’s anti-conversion laws.
