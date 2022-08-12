A year after Taliban takeover, some see signs of Church growth despite persecution

(Release International) — August the 15th is a year to the day since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. And the persecution of Christians is continuing unabated.
The violence and despair that has followed the Taliban resurgence are causing many young Afghans to ask searching questions about their culture and their convictions. And there are early signs that the Christian faith could be growing among Afghans despite – or because – of violent persecution.
UK-based Release International supports the persecuted Church in some 30 countries. Its latest Persecution Trends report highlighted Afghanistan as a country of particular and growing concern.
