Fulani militants disrupt Christian farming community, kill 6 in Nigeria

Nigeria(International Christian Concern)– It was a cloudy night and villagers in one Christian farming community in Nigeria’s Benue state were about to go to sleep. Suddenly, militants arrived, scattering the villagers into the surrounding bush. Six villagers who could not run were killed.
The militants were all armed with AK-47 rifles and machetes, locals told an ICC staffer. An eyewitness said that “they were all on motorcycles, holding guns, and shouting Allah Akbar [Allah is great].”
Similar stories have emerged from other attacks on Nigeria’s Christian communities.
“We have no enemies but Fulani militants,” said one villager. “The militants that attacked our village came from Taraba state.”
