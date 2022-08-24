Court of Appeal proceedings for Finnish Christian politician to be delayed one year

(Evangelical Focus) — The Helsinki Court of Appeal has announced the dates of the hearings of the Päivi Räsänen case, which finished its first stage with a victory of the Christian parliamentarian in March.

22-24 August 2023 is the date set for the court of appeals to listen to Räsänen and her accusation, led by the state’s prosecutor, who lost the trial. The politician of the Christian Democrats and committed Bible-believing Christian was acquitted unanimously by the Helsinki Court of having incited hatred against homosexuals when she publicly expressed her views about what the Bible says about sexuality and marriage.

Räsänen said she hoped the new trial would happen earlier.

