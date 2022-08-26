Gospel challenges in Liberia deep, daunting

(Christian Aid Mission) — Whether facing jungle beasts or hostile followers of tribal religion, a native missionary in Liberia relies on God to protect him and other team members.

The leader of a local ministry said he and co-workers proclaim Christ in cities and towns, but sometimes their commitment to bring God’s kingdom to the unreached takes them to remote villages – walking five to seven hours daily through jungles where there are no roads.

“Sometimes we encounter mosquitoes, snakes or lions, among other animals, and we get sick,” he said. “Idol worshippers sometimes threaten us, saying that if we don’t leave their village, they will kill us. We have to contend with all of that relying on God, the author and finisher of our faith.”

Continue reading this story >>