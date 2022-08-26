Gospel challenges in Liberia deep, daunting

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: blk24ga

(Christian Aid Mission) Whether facing jungle beasts or hostile followers of tribal religion, a native missionary in Liberia relies on God to protect him and other team members.

The leader of a local ministry said he and co-workers proclaim Christ in cities and towns, but sometimes their commitment to bring God’s kingdom to the unreached takes them to remote villages – walking five to seven hours daily through jungles where there are no roads.

“Sometimes we encounter mosquitoes, snakes or lions, among other animals, and we get sick,” he said. “Idol worshippers sometimes threaten us, saying that if we don’t leave their village, they will kill us. We have to contend with all of that relying on God, the author and finisher of our faith.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Gospel challenges in Liberia deep, daunting added by on
View all posts by Editor →