Indian evangelist killed by mob that included own family

(Church in Chains) — In mid-August, Christian evangelist Karthridasan Madhavan (known as Madhavan) was burnt to death in the state of West Bengal in northeast India by a mob that included his own family.
Madhavan was the only Christian in his extended family and lived in the village of Gobindapur in Jhargram district, about 175km from the state capital Kolkata. He belonged to a church in Bangura village named after the famous 18th century Baptist missionary William Carey and served under a local evangelist named Tanmoy Shaikh in Bankura district.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!