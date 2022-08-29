Indian evangelist killed by mob that included own family

(Church in Chains) — In mid-August, Christian evangelist Karthridasan Madhavan (known as Madhavan) was burnt to death in the state of West Bengal in northeast India by a mob that included his own family.

Madhavan was the only Christian in his extended family and lived in the village of Gobindapur in Jhargram district, about 175km from the state capital Kolkata. He belonged to a church in Bangura village named after the famous 18th century Baptist missionary William Carey and served under a local evangelist named Tanmoy Shaikh in Bankura district.

