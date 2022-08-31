European pioneer of Bibles for children dies

(Evangelical Focus)— The households of many Christian families in Europe have the Bible for children illustrated by him.
Kees de Kort died in Bergen (Netherlands) on August 19 at the age of 87 years, the artist’s website advised.
He was the often unknown author of the 336 paintings collected in the popular Kijkbijbel (in English: What The Bible Tells Us), formed by 28 individual booklets depicting all central stories of the Old and the New Testament. The illustrated Bible has been translated into 90 languages and is available in 65 countries, selling over 30 million copies around the world.
