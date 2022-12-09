Congresswoman wept, pled with her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill

(The Kansas City Star) — Before Rep. Vicky Hartzler became a member of Congress, she was the face of the movement in Missouri to ban gay marriage. She traveled across the state in 2004, urging Missourians to add an amendment to the state constitution defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

Eighteen years later, as Congress prepared to enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law on Thursday, Hartzler broke into tears. Long an advocate for traditional social conservatism, the western Missouri congresswoman spent one of her final days in office watching her colleagues deliver a final blow against the anti-same sex marriage position she had longed advocated. Hartzler, who has been in Congress since 2011, will leave in January after an unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate.

“This is yet another step toward the Democrats goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” Hartzler said in a speech before the vote. “I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and dangerous bill.”

