How 8 girls in Arizona protective care ended up back with a polygamous cult over 1,000 miles away

(Business Insider) — Samuel Bateman, the self-anointed “prophet” of a polygamous FLDS cult, was arrested in August after three young girls were found hidden in a cargo trailer that law enforcement said he was towing on a highway in Flagstaff, Arizona — over 1,000 miles from the group’s stronghold in Colorado City.
Around that time, local officials raided Arizona residences used by Bateman — who has 20 wives, most of them children — and nine girls were placed in Arizona Department of Child Safety group homes, according to the FBI.
Two months later, though, eight of those girls had run away. Four days after they ran away, they were found with members of the group in Washington State.
