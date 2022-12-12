Kirk Cameron pushes public libraries for story-hour reading slot: ‘Prepared to assert my rights in court’

By on No Comment

(FOX News) — Actor and writer Kirk Cameron, rebuffed in recent efforts to try to deliver story-hour reading programs for kids at a number of public libraries connected to his new children’s book, is fighting back.

In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, Cameron said late Sunday, “One of the things I love about our country is its commitment to the sharing of knowledge and the free expression of ideas.

He added, “That is why I’m excited to bring Brave Books Story Hour to public libraries across the country. Unfortunately, though many of these libraries gladly hosted the ‘Drag Queen Story Hour,’ several have refused to let me read about biblical wisdom from my new children’s book, ‘As You Grow,'” he also said.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Kirk Cameron pushes public libraries for story-hour reading slot: ‘Prepared to assert my rights in court’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →