Kirk Cameron pushes public libraries for story-hour reading slot: ‘Prepared to assert my rights in court’

(FOX News) — Actor and writer Kirk Cameron, rebuffed in recent efforts to try to deliver story-hour reading programs for kids at a number of public libraries connected to his new children’s book, is fighting back.

In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, Cameron said late Sunday, “One of the things I love about our country is its commitment to the sharing of knowledge and the free expression of ideas.”

He added, “That is why I’m excited to bring Brave Books Story Hour to public libraries across the country. Unfortunately, though many of these libraries gladly hosted the ‘Drag Queen Story Hour,’ several have refused to let me read about biblical wisdom from my new children’s book, ‘As You Grow,'” he also said.

