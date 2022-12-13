Burlington, Vermont, reeling from highest number of murders in decades after defunding police



(FOX News) — Homicides are skyrocketing in Vermont this year to levels not seen in decades in a state that is often considered one of America’s safest places. For the state’s largest city, Burlington, the bloody increases come after its police department was defunded and then ultimately refunded after concerns from the community.

“We are not used to this level of violence in Vermont,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said at a press conference earlier this year after a double murder.

Burlington has recorded five homicides so far this year. It is the highest number of killings in at least 62 years. Police are investigating the fifth homicide of 2022 in the city after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death last week.

