First ‘gender-queer’ priest in apostate Church of England expresses desire for ‘normalizing’ identity among children

(FOX News) — A [self-professed] non-binary gender-queer Anglican priest in the United Kingdom is on record claiming to use the clerical position in hopes of “normalizing” such behavior among children.

“I try to get involved in, not just in my religious work but outside it, with the local secular LGBT youth groups,” said Bingo Allison, a Church of England priest in the Diocese of Liverpool who identifies as gender-queer and uses “they/them” pronouns, according to an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“One of the biggest things is just being a visual representation in my community and going into schools, doing assemblies and making a huge difference in normalizing it for children. When I’m wearing my collar it lets children know that is OK and that there is a place in church and the outside world for people like me,” Allison added.

Allison, who claims to be the first non-binary gender-queer priest in England’s established church, also claimed to have discovered a biblical basis for gender fluidity during a late-night reading of Genesis 1:27, which recounts how God created humans male and female.

