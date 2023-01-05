Walgreens becomes first major pharmacy to say it plans to sell abortion pills as Walmart, CVS, and others consider hurdles and threats of backlash

(Business Insider) Walgreens is the first national retail pharmacy to say it plans to offer the abortion pill mifepristone in states where it’s legal.

“We intend to become a certified pharmacy under the program,” a Walgreens spokesman told Insider on Wednesday. “We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and wil dispense these consistent with federal and state laws.”

The company didn’t provide a timeline of when it will start filling mifepristone prescriptions. The Wall Street Journal reported on Walgreens’ decision earlier.

The FDA implemented a regulatory change Tuesday night to allow retail pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to people with a prescription. Previously, doctors and mail-order pharmacies could provide the pill.

