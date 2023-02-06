Biden expands access to mail-order abortion pills. Idaho Republicans call it ‘dangerous’

By on No Comment

(Idaho Statesman) — Idaho’s congressional delegation has called on the federal Food and Drug Administration to reverse a recent move expanding access to drugs that terminate early pregnancies.

The FDA last month finalized a rule change that eliminates in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, allowing pharmacies to distribute the pills by mail. The modified rule also allows retail pharmacies, such as Walgreens and CVS, to obtain certification to prescribe the drug.

“The FDA’s action promotes dangerous do-it-yourself abortions by mail and telemedicine without ever seeing a doctor in person, and turns brick-and-mortar pharmacies and post offices into abortion centers,” said a letter signed by 77 federal GOP lawmakers.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Biden expands access to mail-order abortion pills. Idaho Republicans call it ‘dangerous’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →