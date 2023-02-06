Biden expands access to mail-order abortion pills. Idaho Republicans call it ‘dangerous’

(Idaho Statesman) — Idaho’s congressional delegation has called on the federal Food and Drug Administration to reverse a recent move expanding access to drugs that terminate early pregnancies.

The FDA last month finalized a rule change that eliminates in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, allowing pharmacies to distribute the pills by mail. The modified rule also allows retail pharmacies, such as Walgreens and CVS, to obtain certification to prescribe the drug.

“The FDA’s action promotes dangerous do-it-yourself abortions by mail and telemedicine without ever seeing a doctor in person, and turns brick-and-mortar pharmacies and post offices into abortion centers,” said a letter signed by 77 federal GOP lawmakers.

