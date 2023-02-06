‘Literally a tribute to Satan’: Viewers slam Sam Smith over ‘demonic’ Grammys performance

(Daily Mail) — Grammy viewers slammed Sam Smith and Kim Petras over their ‘satanic’ performance of their award-winning single, Unholy, on Sunday night.
The pair took to the stage shortly after making history with their win in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance, however the performance drew mixed reactions from onlookers.
After Smith – who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns – was seen wearing satanic headgear in the horror movie-inspired performance, viewers flocked to social media to share their frustrations about the ‘demonic’ themes.
One tweeted: ‘I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this performance from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan.’
Another added: ‘You don’t have to be super religious to be disturbed by that Sam Smith devil-worshiping performance.
Hollywood freaks still thinking they’re so edgy with their Satanic themed performances #GRAMMYs #kimpetras #SamSmith pic.twitter.com/6IyL8YYFdt
— Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 6, 2023
