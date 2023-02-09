Michigan university union demands police ‘abolition,’ no-cost abortions, ‘gender-affirming care’

(FOX News) — The University of Michigan’s graduate employees union petitioned for the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials, according to the union’s 2022-2023 contact campaign.

The Graduate Employees’ Organizations’ (GEO) proposal includes establishing on-demand abortion access to cover the “financial costs of abortion care,” including access for over-the-counter birth control to “include emergency contraceptives (e.g. levonorgenstrel, ella.” The proposal also includes “guaranteed leave for reproductive health care to recover from reproductive medical procedures and/or cover the time required to travel out-of-state for an abortion.”

The abortion section of the GEO’s proposal also included “representation on the ‘Post-Roe’ task force” to guarantee that the university “is informed about grad worker issues and challenges.”

