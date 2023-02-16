Asbury students, professor join Tony Campolo’s pro-gay, progressive protégé, Shane Claiborne, to discuss ‘revival’ in viral video

(Christian News Network) — In an online interview that has been now viewed close to 80,000 times in just a few days, several Asbury students and an adjunct professor joined false teacher Tony Campolo’s pro-gay, progressive protégé, Shane Claiborne, to discuss what is being called a “revival” at Asbury University on the YouTube channel for “Red Letter Christians”—an organization headed by Campolo and Claiborne.

The now viral video entitled “Update from the Asbury University Revival” features Claiborne (Campolo not present) talking to several students about what is happening at Asbury, with Claiborne starting the interview by speaking to two students who would only be identified as “Leena” and “Lauren”, followed by another student, Asher Braughton.

During the interview, Leena said that she was one of the individuals a part of the gospel choir at the service that would lead to the “encounter” as she would call it, which has been attracting people from across the country to take part in the ongoing meetings.

After the students explained what led up to the event, Claiborne brought on Asbury University adjunct professor, Clint Baldwin, to discuss the course of events from his perspective. The interview surrounded only the events occurring at Asbury, though Claiborne did speak some on his progressive views at the end of the video.

It is unknown on how Claiborne was able to so quickly arrange the interview with a number of students and professor.

Christian News Network reached out to Asbury University’s Director of Strategic Communications Abby Laub several days ago when the video had amassed 7,000 views—which is now quickly approaching 80,000—for comment. However, she was not aware of the interview and requested a link to review it. She was subsequently not able to be reached for further comment.

In an video interview entitled “What does Shane Claiborne think about gay marriage?”, Claiborne told Premier Christianity editor Sam Hailes that “[t]here’s only, like, 6 or 7 verses of the Bible that talk about same-sex attraction or relationships, sexual relationships, and they’re very different from how we’re talking about monogamous, equal relationships of life-long partners, that was a foreign idea to those contexts, which were more about abuse and exploitation of men and women in those situations, you know…”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“So, at the end of the day, I know that Christians who love Jesus, who love the Bible, can arrive in different places. I believe a tree is known by its fruit. I have friends that are in life-long monogamous partnerships with the same gender, and the fruit of their life looks like Jesus. It looks like everything that I know that is beautiful, and I celebrate that with them,” Claiborne told Hailes.

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse: Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things. Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen,” the Scripture declares in Romans 1:16-32.

“For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.”

This story is breaking. Please come back.