Bizarre video of ‘Lady Gaga Chapel Service’ at so-called ‘seminary’ surfaces on YouTube

A YouTube video apparently recorded in 2015 with a small number of views has come to light in YouTube search results, showing just how bizarre homosexual activists have taken their idolatry of the false god they created. The video, posted in 2019, shows a group of congregants clapping their hands and engaged in blasphemous idol worship as a woman dressed in all black poorly sings Lady Gaga songs during a so-called chapel service at the progressive-identifying school of Union Theological Seminary.

The service was put on by Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, a homosexual activist.

As previously reported, at a different chapel service in 2019, students gathered to “confess,” “grieve” and “sorrow in prayer” toward an assortment of potted plants laid out on the floor “atone for the harm” caused by climate change, according to school officials. In a picture tweeted out by the false seminary at the time, a picture and message showed students gathered around various plants as an “offering” to the “beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor.” The tweet posed the question, “What do you confess to the plants in your life?”

The Scripture warns in 2 Timothy 3:1-5: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”