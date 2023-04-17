Jihadists Bomb Christians’ Good Friday Service in Uganda

By on No Comment

Location of Kamwenge District in Uganda. (OpenStreetMap contributors, Jarry1250, NordNordWest, Creative Commons)

Location of Kamwenge District in Uganda. (OpenStreetMap contributors, Jarry1250, NordNordWest, Creative Commons)

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – Muslim extremists exploded a fuel bomb during a church’s Good Friday night service in western Uganda on April 7, sources said.

The explosion at NABI Pentecostal church in Biguli, Kamwenge District damaged part of the building, a parked car and several motorcycles, an area source said. Church security apprehended one of six suspects, Bwambale Sadadi of Kilembe quarters, Kamiba Ward, Kasese Municipality in Kasese District, and turned him over to police, the source said.

“The police interrogated Bwambale, 28, who  confessed that he carried out a jihad activity for jannah [paradise] in this holy month of Ramadan as a way of serving Allah and that he will reward him in paradise,” said the source, whose identity is withheld for security reasons.

Area Christians were shocked.

“While members were praying, there was a loud explosion of fire that caught part of the front church with the petrol explosion while the faithful were conducting a night prayer meeting,” the source said.

Church security and members intercepted the suspects’ vehicle, a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, he said.

“They were seriously pursued by the church security guard and other church members, but five other attackers managed to escape,” the source said. “Bwambale was caught by security personnel who contacted the police, who responded immediately and arrested him.”

  • Connect with Christian News

Police were continuing to investigate as they sought the five other suspects.

The assault was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country. 

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.  

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2023 Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org 

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 728 A Kodiak St., Eielson AFB, AK 99702, USA.

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License.
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License.

The post Jihadists Bomb Christians’ Good Friday Service in Uganda appeared first on Morningstar News.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jihadists Bomb Christians’ Good Friday Service in Uganda added by on
View all posts by Morning Star News →