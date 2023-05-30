Toddler in North Korea ‘sentenced to life in prison after parents caught with Bible’

(The Telegraph) — A toddler was sentenced to life imprisonment in North Korea after the child’s family was found in possession of a Bible, according to a new report by the US State Department.

Although the incident took place in 2009, it has been highlighted in the department’s new report on international religious freedoms this month, citing data from Korea Future, a non-governmental organisation documenting human rights abuses in North Korea.

“One case involved the 2009 arrest of a family based on their religious practices and possession of a Bible.

“The entire family, including a two-year-old child, were given life sentences in political prison camps,” it said.

