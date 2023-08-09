California jewelry store hit in broad daylight by dozens of masked thieves who escape in waiting getaway cars

(Fox News) – A mob of thieves was captured on video fleeing a luxury clothing store in Glendale, California, carrying armloads of merchandise reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Bystanders outside the Americana at Brand shopping complex in Glendale recorded now-viral cellphone video of the dozens of masked thieves running out of an Yves Saint Laurent store.

“All merchandise was taken in less than a minute,” a store worker told FOX11 Los Angeles.

