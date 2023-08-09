DeSantis: Woman who violate abortion bans should not be punished

Gage Skidmore (Wikimedia)

(The Hill) – GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans.

“Not at all,” DeSantis responded when NBC’s Dasha Burns asked whether he supported punishments for those who violate an abortion ban. “No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman. I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.”

DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, sat down with Burns in a new NBC interview that aired Monday. The Florida governor — who signed a six-week abortion ban in the state earlier this year — said that many women get abortions because they do not have adequate support, noting that Florida has support in place for women.

