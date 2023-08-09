People jump into ocean to escape flames as raging wildfires burn in Hawaii: ‘It’s apocalyptic’

(People) – Strong winds and low humidity fueled brush fires in Hawaii that destroyed much of a historic Maui town and sent residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the flames and smoke on Tuesday.

In Lahaina, on the northwest side of the island, a number of residents and tourists jumped into the harbor off the coastline to outrun the out-of-control fire, according to Hawaii News Now.

Near Front Street, where numerous businesses were destroyed, the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to rescue at least a dozen people from the water, per the outlet.

