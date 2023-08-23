Former rescuer avoids jail by agreeing to indefinitely provide Biden admin with info on pro-lifers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A former pro-life rescuer has signed an agreement with the federal government that requires her to fully cooperate with the pro-abortion Biden administration whenever it calls upon her for information on pro-life operations.

The deal contains no time limit, and allows the government to resurrect FACE Act felony charges with years in prison if it deems the agreement has not been kept.

Last week 24-year-old Caroline Davis testified against 5 of her former rescue colleagues currently on trial and facing up to 11 years in jail for their role in a pro-life rescue at the Washington-Surgi Clinic on on October 22, 2020. Davis was also present at that rescue, although she has never faced charges related to that event.

But Davis was facing FACE Act charges for two other pro-life rescues in the state of Michigan. While she was not charged with violations of the FACE Act in the case being tried in Washington, D.C., the federal government sought her out to obtain testimony against her fellow rescuers in this case.

Continue reading this story >>