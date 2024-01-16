Sex offender who locked up daughter for 24 years, fathered her 7 children may be released

(Fox News) Josef Fritzl, an Austrian man who held his daughter captive in his basement as a sex slave for 24 years, fathering seven of her children, could be moved from prison to an elderly care home, according to global reports.

Fritzl, now 88, reportedly has dementia and is physically weak after several falls, meaning he is not expected to pose any future threats to the public, Austrian news outlet ORF reported.

An Austrian court will determine whether Fritzl’s condition makes him eligible to be removed from a high-security prison and placed in a care home.

Fritzl is also eligible for parole this year under Austrian law, which allows prisoners sentenced to life in prison to apply for parole after serving 15 years.)

