Capitol Police decline to press charges in case of duo who committed sodomy and filmed it in Senate room

(Fox News) — The U.S. Capitol Police announced Thursday they have declined to press charges following the filming of a “sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13.

“After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the agency said in a statement to Fox News.

“Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room. The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met,” Capitol Police continued.

Continue reading this story >>

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former legislative aide for Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), was identified by the New York Post and Washington Examiner as having been one of the men involved.