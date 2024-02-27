Donald Trump calls on Alabama to reverse course after state rules frozen embryos are ‘unborn children’

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

(USA Today) — ROCK HILL, S.C. – Facing attacks on the Republican Party’s opposition to abortion rights, former President Donald Trump called on Alabama lawmakers Friday to reverse a state Supreme Court decision that has nearly halted in vitro fertilization in that state.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!” Trump said on his Truth Social website, commenting on an Alabama Supreme Court decision that ruled frozen embryos are children.

Speaking a day before the South Carolina Republican primary, Trump said “that includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America.”

Trump read his statement supporting IVF to supporters at a get-out-the-vote rally in Rock Hill, telling his South Carolina supporters that “I wanted you to know that.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Donald Trump calls on Alabama to reverse course after state rules frozen embryos are ‘unborn children’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →