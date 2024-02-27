Donald Trump calls on Alabama to reverse course after state rules frozen embryos are ‘unborn children’

(USA Today) — ROCK HILL, S.C. – Facing attacks on the Republican Party’s opposition to abortion rights, former President Donald Trump called on Alabama lawmakers Friday to reverse a state Supreme Court decision that has nearly halted in vitro fertilization in that state.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!” Trump said on his Truth Social website, commenting on an Alabama Supreme Court decision that ruled frozen embryos are children.

Speaking a day before the South Carolina Republican primary, Trump said “that includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America.”

Trump read his statement supporting IVF to supporters at a get-out-the-vote rally in Rock Hill, telling his South Carolina supporters that “I wanted you to know that.”

