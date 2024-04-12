Young Christian Woman Killed by Muslim Family Member

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – The Muslim brother of a 19-year-old woman in eastern Uganda on March 29 killed her for putting her faith in Christ, sources said.

Namukuve Sawuya had come to faith through a Christian Union Fellowship at her high school, a relative said. When her father, 60-year-old Alhaji Muzamiru, noticed she was not attending Muslim prayer times during Ramadan, he became angry and called her and her six siblings together at their home in Nawaningi village, Bulamagi Sub-County, Iganga District.

Muzamiru asked her why she had not attended the prayers, the source said.

“Namukuve kept quiet for a while and later replied that she had converted to Prophet Issa [Jesus Christ],” the relative said. “This angered her elder brother, Abdul Rahim Munaabi, and he got hold of a wooden chair and hit her on the head. She cried out once, saying, ‘Oh Mum,’ and then stopped breathing.”

Her mother was away checking on a relative who was ill in Naluwerere, the source said.

“Namukuve’s body was removed from the house and dumped in a swamp near the River Naigombwa,” the relative said.

Rice farmers in the swamp discovered the body and informed police. Officers took it to a mortuary for autopsy and were investigating the crime.

Sawuya’s body, abandoned in the mortuary, was buried on hospital land, the source said.

Evangelist Beaten

In neighboring Mayuge District also on March 29, Muslim extremists severely beat a Christian as he was preaching at an outdoor market, sources said.

Timothy Wambi, a 26-year-old father of two children, also lost his motorcycle as the assailants set it on fire in the attack at the Kyoga trading center, said Pastor Jimmy Tibiringwa.

The attack occurred after Good Friday worship services at about 5:30 p.m., said Moses Mweru, who accompanied Wambi.

“Arriving at the trading center, we started preaching the message of the crucified Christ,” Mweru told Morning Star News. “Two Muslims came and asked us many questions and said we were not permitted to preach at Kyoga center during the holy month of Ramadan. We were not given time to answer any of their questions, and immediately they started beating us with sticks.”

Mweru managed to escape, he said.

“My friend was badly beaten, with bleeding on his forehead, and he sustained a fractured left hand,” Mweru said. “A local leader rescued us, who made a telephone call to security personnel who arrived immediately, but unfortunately by the time they arrived, our motorcycle had been damaged and set ablaze.”

Wambi’s children are ages 4 and 6.

The attacks were the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

