Donald Trump says he would not sign national abortion ban if reelected

(The Hill) — Former President Trump on Wednesday said he would not sign a national abortion ban if reelected and such a bill passed Congress. The Biden campaign quickly dismissed him as a “liar,” citing his record on the issue.

Trump was asked by reporters in Georgia if he would sign a national abortion ban if it reached his desk.

“No,” Trump responded, shaking his head.

Those comments came during the same interaction with reporters in which he called the overturning of Roe v. Wade an “incredible achievement” and stressed abortion policy should be determined by individual states, even as he criticized an Arizona law for going too far.

“Now the states have it, and the states are putting out what they want. It’s the will of the people,” he said. “So Florida’s probably going to change. Arizona is going to definitely change, everybody wants that to happen. And you’re getting the will of the people. It’s been pretty incredible when you think about it.”

