Supreme Court rejects Biden administration’s request to enforce new civil rights protections for so-called LGBTQ+ students

Photo Credit: Joe Ravi

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a request from the Biden administration to enforce parts of a new federal rule meant to protect LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 states where the rule was put on hold by federal judges.

The court announced its decision in an unsigned order that drew a partial dissent from the court’s three liberals and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Supreme Court’s order is the latest blow to the Biden administration on the issue, which has suffered a series of setbacks with federal courts blocking a rule that was intended to protect transgender students. Much of the rule remains blocked in about half of the nation.

The sweeping rule issued in April clarified that Title IX’s ban on “sex” discrimination in schools covers discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and “pregnancy or related conditions.” Other provisions address protections for pregnant and postpartum students, including access to lactation spaces and prohibitions on retaliation. Compliance with Title IX, which was enacted in 1972, is required for schools that receive federal aid.

