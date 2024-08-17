Black faith leaders: ‘Nothing’ more racist than America’s abortion industry

(WND) — Two Black ministers recently spoke in a documentary, denouncing abortion as racist and calling on Black faith leaders to speak out against “the slaughter of the unborn.”

Pastor John Amanchukwu and Bishop Patrick L. Wooden Sr. of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in North Carolina both spoke in the documentary, “The 1916 Project,” which explores Margaret Sanger’s role in creating the culture of death that encompasses the world today. Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a known racist and eugenicist, who advocated for the controlling of certain populations through abortion, birth control, and sterilization. (Another well-researched documentary produced years ago by the pro-life group Life Dynamics, Inc., “Maafa 21,” addressed this same topic, and can be viewed here.)

In the documentary, Bishop Wooden decried the fact that few pastors will speak about abortion, noting, “[M]any preachers today are more Democrat than they are Gospel preacher when it comes to things like preaching against abortion, the slaughter of the unborn.” He then said, bluntly, “Nothing is more racist in America than the abortion industry.”

