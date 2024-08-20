Celebrating 40 Years: The World’s Longest-Standing International Deaf Ministry Hosts Global Gatherings

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For 40 years, DOOR International has been furthering Christian ministry among Deaf communities.

DOOR, the world’s longest-standing international Deaf ministry organization, kicked off its 40th anniversary this month with a Deaf-led celebration in Kenya under the direction of Africa Director, Paul Njatha.

In the coming months, DOOR will host gatherings around the globe to commemorate this stretch of ministry—from its first inroads in 1983 to the worldwide networks of evangelism and discipleship that continues to multiply today.

