Pro-life group’s IRS complaint seeks to strip Planned Parenthood of tax-exempt status

(Christian Post) — Planned Parenthood should lose its tax-exempt status for deploying a mobile van to offer free abortion drugs and vasectomies at the Democratic National Convention this week, argues an Internal Revenue Service complaint filed by a pro-life organization.
40 Days for Life, which holds prayer vigils outside abortion facilities throughout the country, filed the complaint Tuesday alongside the Institute of Law and Justice regarding Planned Parenthood Great Rivers and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers – IL.
The letter requested that the IRS review whether Planned Parenthood engaged in partisan political activity at the convention this week.
