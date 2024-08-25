Hezbollah hits Israel with drone attack; Israelis stage airstrikes in Lebanon

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel’s military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack, in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.

Missiles were visible curling up through the dawn sky, dark vapour trails behind them, as an air raid siren sounded in Israel and a distant blast lit the horizon, while smoke rose over houses in Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Three deaths were confirmed in Lebanon and one in Israel, where damage appeared to be limited.

Hezbollah indicated it was not planning further strikes yet and Israel’s foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned: “This is not the end of the story.”

